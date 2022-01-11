Veteran and NLMUSD Director Dr. Rob Cancio Running For Assembly District 64

NLMUSD Director Dr. Rob Cancio

January 11, 2022

NORWALK, CA—Decorated combat veteran, college professor, businessman and school board member, Dr. Roberto “Rob” Cancio today announced his campaign for California State Assembly in the newly drawn Assembly District 64, which covers Norwalk, La Mirada, Downey, Santa Fe Springs, Cudahy, Bell, Bell Gardens, La Habra and La Habra Heights.

“Service – to this country, to the advancement of young minds, and to our working-class community – is my life,” said Dr. Cancio. “I see so much need and anxiety here locally; from COVID, homeless everywhere, and crime on the rise.

“Solutions? No, the politicians blame and finger point.

“It’s time for less bull, and more brains. That’s why I’m running.”

Showing he means to win, Cancio contributed $150,000 to kick off his campaign. A strong campaigner who led a recall of corrupt school board officials, Cancio was elected to the Norwalk-La Mirada School Board where he represents the most voters of any candidate in AD 64 by a wide margin, was the top fundraiser in his race, and, as a Norwalk resident since 1993, has extensive community ties.

“I was prepared to stay on the school board. But when this seat opened up, I looked at the candidates and decided more of the same just won’t do any longer,” said Cancio.

“So, I’m offering voters a choice: more of the same? Or a change to tested, fearless leadership with integrity.”

Dr. Cancio is a product of local schools, graduating from Southeast Military Academy. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and served honorably as a cryptologist. He completed two global deployments and was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Iraqi Campaign Medal, and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal in addition to various other decorations, medals, and citations.

​After his enlistment, Dr. Cancio attended East Los Angeles College for his A.A., UC Berkeley for his B.A., and the University of Miami for his M.A. and Ph.D. degrees. He also has certifications from Harvard University, the University of Florida, and Loyola Marymount University. He has taught at both the University of Miami and Loyola Marymount University and regularly publishes his work on mental health, substance use, and violence including research on sexual violence against women in the military.

Like this: Like Loading...