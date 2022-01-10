How to Get More Clicks on Google in 2022

January 10, 2022

If you have access to your website’s back-end analytics, you’ll be able to see just how many people visit your website after finding you on Google. It’s likely that this gateway is the most common portal through which people reach your website – so if you’re looking to increase your traffic further, it’s wise to invest in how you’re seen and found on Google. This article shares some key advice for those who are interested in generating more clicks on Google in 2022.

Text Editing

When you set up your website, you’ll have made certain subheadings, and you’ll have written the text, which appears in a lighter share of gray, that follows beneath them. This text is important for both how you’re found and how you’re seen on Google, because Google uses this text to match with search queries made by users. For instance, if a user Googles “Men’s shoes”, a product you sell, it’s important that your web text uses these keywords.

If you don’t, you’re less likely to pop up on Google when relevant queries are inputted into Google’s search bar – losing you traffic and potential custom. As such, making these edits in your website’s back end is incredibly important. If that’s not something you know how to do, watch a YouTube tutorial, or hire a web designer to help you make those important edits.

SEO

Google is the world’s leading search engine. And there’s a way to finish higher up on Google’s search results pages – you simply have to invest in SEO, or search engine optimization. This set of technical tasks can help your firm finish higher up when web users Google certain keywords and terms – ultimately delivering you more clicks to your website.

SEO can be boosted in-house, given that there are a wealth of tools and tips online. But to really boost your SEO as far as possible, you’ll want to instead engage with a specialist agency that does this work for businesses every day of every week. Look to clickintelligence.co.uk, for instance, to learn how the experts will get your firm seen by more people on Google.

Paid Adverts

Google also offers adverts. This is how certain firms finish at the very top of the search engine’s search results – highlighted as adverts with a small “ad” logo. You can set up an advert easily using Google’s user-friendly advertisement center – and these do help generate a good deal of traffic to your website. But you’ll want to set a budget beforehand, because you’ll pay per click to your website – so more successful campaigns can cost you a good deal of money.

If you’re investing in adverts to get clicks, you’ll want to go back into your website’s back end in order to determine how many of these clicks you’re able to convert to sales. If the cash generated by sales is higher than what you’re spending on adverts, you’ll have found a sustainable model to keep building your audience via paid advertisements on Google.

These are the three key methods by which you can draw in more traffic from Google’s search engine, helping you generate sales as a result.

