City of Norwalk Opens Free COVID-19 Mega Testing Site

January 10, 2022

Due to surging cases and critical need, the City initiates COVID-19 testing site to accommodate Gateway Cities region

Norwalk, CA – Effective January 10, 2022, a temporary free drive-thru COVID-19 mega testing site has opened to the public at the Norwalk/Santa Fe Springs (SFS) Metrolink Station on the East Side of the station in SFS.

The City of Norwalk, at the direction of the City Council, was proactive in opening this COVID-19 testing site due to the surge in COVID-19 cases and a critical need to develop sufficient testing sites in Los Angeles County on an emergency basis. This testing site is the first city initiated mega testing site in the Gateway Cities region, this year.

“My City Council colleagues and I are being briefed daily about the surge in COVID-19 positive cases in L.A. County and we decided to be proactive in making a testing site available for our residents and our neighboring communities” stated Mayor Rick Ramirez, “Once the site is fully operational, it will be able to accommodate over 1,000 people daily so that the public can get tested as quickly as possible to avoid potentially spreading the virus if they are positive.”

Testing will be conducted seven days a week, from 7:00 am – 7:00 pm, at 12800 Imperial Hwy, Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670 for approximately one month.

The site can only be accessed driving eastbound on Imperial Hwy using the 3rd traffic lane. No appointments are needed at this time and health insurance is not required to get tested. This site only administers PCR tests and results are returned within 24 to 36 hours. IDs are required to get tested.

People can pre-register at inspirediagnostics.com/norwalk to utilize the express lane.

