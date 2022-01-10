Bob Saget: New report details circumstances of how comedian was found

ORLANDO, Fla. — Comedian and actor Bob Saget was found dead lying face up on his bed in a luxury hotel room in Florida with no signs of trauma, according to a sheriff’s office report released Monday.

There were no signs of foul play, and the room itself was in order, “with items owned by Mr. Saget on the nightstand, television stand, closet and bathroom,” according to the report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The county Office of the Medical Examiner said the autopsy was performed Monday morning.

“At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play,” Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany wrote.

The official cause and manner of death are still pending and the full investigation and autopsy report could take 10-12 weeks to complete.

Saget’s left arm was across his chest and his right arm was resting on his bed when deputies and paramedics arrived Sunday at his room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando and pronounced him dead, the Sheriff’s Office report said.

Saget had been scheduled to check out of his room on Sunday, and when family members were unable to get in touch with him, they contacted the hotel’s security team, which sent a security officer to his room, the sheriff report said.

When the security officer, Jody Lee Harrison, entered the room, all the lights were off. He found Saget on the bed and cold to the touch, Harrison told deputies, according to the report.

Harrison checked Saget for breathing and a pulse, and when he found none, he had the hotel’s security dispatch call 911, the report said.

“We have an unresponsive guest in a room,” an unidentified man from the hotel said in a 911 call. “Not responsive. No breathing and no pulse.”

Saget was declared dead shortly before 4:20 pm ET. His room key indicated he had entered the room a little before 2:20 a.m. ET, according to the report.

