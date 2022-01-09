Artesia Council Tony Lima, Monica Manalo, Former City Manager and City Clerk Named in Felony Search Warrant

January 9, 2022

A felony search warrant has been issued by the LA County Sheriff’s asking for all texts and computer and electronic devices belonging to former Artesia manager Bil Rawlings and communications between him and Artesia City Clerk Ernesto Sanchez, and Councilmembers Tony Lima and Monica Manalo.

The warrant was obtained by the Press-Telegram.

According to the search warrant, evidence was presented to a judge by Detective Brian Judge who then issued a warrant under Penal Code section 1524 pertaining to the 2020 City Council election.

The search warrant states that electronic equipment either was used “as a means of committing a felony and tends to show that a felony has been committed” and that “a particular person has committed a felony.”

The warrant is asking for electronic material for a 17 day period between July 28, 2020 up to and including August 13, 2020.

The search warrant is seizing everything from the city building including computers, laptops cell phone tablets that Rawlings used or is still in possession of Rawlings.

The search warrant also asked for any letters emails, including emails from personal accounts, recordings, memos, notes, messages, or other communications between Rawlings City Clerk Ernesto Sanchez and Councilpersons Tony Lima and Monica Malala for the same 17 day period.

Texts to Lima and Manalo went unanswered.

Like this: Like Loading...