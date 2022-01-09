45,584 New Positive Cases and 13 New Deaths Due to COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

|
LA County Sets Another New Daily Record with More Than 45,000 COVID Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19.
- 45,584 new COVID-19 cases (1,967,443 cases to date)
- 13 new deaths due to COVID-19 (27,785 deaths to date)
- 3,364 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
- More than 10,317,000 individuals tested; 18% of people tested positive to date
Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalization of Confirmed Cases and Deaths
Last 7 Days
Su
1/9
Sa
1/8
F
1/7
Th
1/6
W
1/5
Tu
1/4
M
1/3
Daily new cases
45,584
34,448
43,712
37,215
26,754
21,790
16,269*
Daily deaths
13*
16
28
30
27
24
8*
Daily hospitalizations of confirmed cases
3,364
3,200
2,902
2,661
2,461
2,240
1,994
Daily positivity rate (7-day avg)
20.6%
20.9%
21.1%
21.6%
21.6%
22.1%
22.7%
Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.
*Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.