45,584 New Positive Cases and 13 New Deaths Due to COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

LA County Sets Another New Daily Record with More Than 45,000 COVID Cases

 

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19.

  • 45,584 new COVID-19 cases (1,967,443 cases to date)
  • 13 new deaths due to COVID-19 (27,785 deaths to date)
  • 3,364 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
  • More than 10,317,000 individuals tested; 18% of people tested positive to date

 

Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalization of Confirmed Cases and Deaths  

Last 7 Days  

   

Su

1/9  

Sa

1/8  

F

1/7  

Th

1/6  

       W

1/5  

Tu 

1/4  

M  

1/3

Daily new cases  

45,584

34,448

43,712

37,215

26,754

21,790

16,269*

Daily deaths  

13*

16

28

30

27

24

8*

Daily hospitalizations of confirmed cases  

3,364

3,200

2,902

2,661

2,461

2,240

1,994

Daily positivity rate (7-day avg) 

20.6%

20.9%

21.1%

21.6%

21.6%

22.1%

22.7%

Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.

*Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting. 

