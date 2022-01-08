RATES RATES  

Newsom deploys Nat’l Guard to help staff COVID-19 testing sites, including Bell

(AP) LOS ANGELES — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that he is activating the California National Guard to add COVID-19 testing sites and boost capacity.
More than 200 guard members are being deployed now – and likely more in the near future – to 50 OptumServe sites to help with clinical staffing and crowd control, the governor said.

