43,712 New Positive Cases and 28 New Deaths Due to COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

January 7, 2022 As cases continue to surge, L.A. County today recorded over 43,000 cases, setting a record for one day. This follows yesterday’s record number of over 37,000 cases, which was the previous record for highest daily case counts. As Public Health continues to respond to this latest surge, the county’s health system is experiencing significant healthcare workforce shortages due to high rates of COVID transmission. As of January 6th, there are an additional 973 newly reported cases since the previous report ending on December 30th; this is an increase of over 47% since the prior reporting period. In total, there have been 50,353 healthcare workers and first responders confirmed with COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. As of January 6th, skilled nursing facilities and hospitals reported the highest share staff cases among health care setting sites. Among occupations, nursing staff accounted for 27% of new cases. Public Health is also reporting that among all healthcare workers, over one-third (39%) reported being exposed to a known case within their facility, either a patient and/or co-worker. Given the powerful protection offered by booster doses, on December 23rd, 2021, LA County revised its Health Officer Order to align with the State of California Health Officer Order requiring booster doses for all healthcare workers. The revised order required booster-eligible workers in healthcare settings be boosted by February 1st, 2022, or be tested for COVID-19 twice a week beginning December 27th (if in acute health care or long-term care settings). “I know so many are mourning the loss of a loved one and send my heartfelt condolences and wishes for healing,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Keeping healthcare workers safe is critical to maintaining functionality across our healthcare facilities when surges lead to staffing shortages and rising rates of hospitalizations. Across multiple healthcare settings, our health care personnel have given their all and been fully vaccinated at high levels for many months,” Ferrer continued. “Every resident can also do their part to protect our healthcare personnel and hospitals. Please get vaccinated or boosted as soon as possible if eligible. Vaccinated individuals are between ten and thirty times less likely to need hospital care than those unvaccinated. We ask that you do not go to the emergency room unless you need care for a serious medical concern and please do not call 911 unless you have a life-threatening emergency.” Today, Public Health confirmed 28 additional deaths and 43,712 new cases of COVID-19. Of the 28 new deaths reported today, three people were between the ages of 30 and 49, four were between the ages of 50-64, 15 were between the ages of 65-79, and four were over the age of 80 years old. Of the 28 newly reported deaths, 24 had underlying conditions. To date, the total number of deaths in L.A. County is 27,756. Information on the two deaths reported by the City of Long Beach is available at www.LongBeach.gov