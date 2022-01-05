One Killed When Truck and Several Vehicles Collide in Cerritos

January 5, 2022

One person was killed when a FedEx box truck and several other vehicles crashed Wednesday morning in Cerritos.

The crash was reported at about 10:30 a. m. near Bloomfield Avenue and South Street.

A driver split lanes and rear-ended the delivery truck, according to the sheriff’s department. Details about the deceased individual were not immediately available.

About six vehicles were involved in the collision, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. At least one person was trapped in wreckage.

