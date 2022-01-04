Why you should look no further than Gambola for your online games

JANUARY 4, 2022

Online games have become an extremely popular way of passing time. How do you spend your time? One great way of doing that is to play a game on Gambola. But what exactly is Gambola, and what makes it so great. Find out more by reading on.

What is Gambola?

Gambola is one of the leading casinos that offer online games on your mobile device. It is a dynamic app that enables you to gamble online and win some real money. What makes Gambola outstanding is its huge collection of games. You can play table games, slots, and live dealer games. The brand has gained a huge following in many countries but none more so than one of the world’s gaming capitals, Japan.

The game providers are numerous and reputable. They include such big names as NetEnt, Microgaming, Gamomat and Evolution Gaming, among others. These providers are renowned for the huge jackpots they provide in their games and their high RTP rates.

In addition, the casino offers an enticing loyalty program and a unique cashback system. Through the loyalty program, you can get up to $100 credited back to your account after you place your bet. Through the cashback system, a percentage of your bet is credited back to you when you lose. These are just some of the bonuses that you will enjoy if you play on Gambola.

Since Gambola is specifically designed to operate on a mobile platform, it really works efficiently on your phone. It runs just as well on Android as it does on iOS. The site is well designed and easy to operate even for those using it for the first time.

Is Gambola Legit?

Yes, the site is operated by Glitnor Services Limited, a company that is duly registered in Malta. It is licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority, which is very strict on matters of fair play. However, there are certain limitations. You can access the game in some countries but not in others. If the game is available in your country, you can rest assured that you are playing on a legit and reliable platform.

Does Gambola Pay?

Yes, all the money you win will be paid out within 72 hours. There are many payment methods including credit cards and e-wallets. Some of them are:

Visa

Mastercard

Skrill

Neteller

Interac

iWallet

Sticpay

You can make deposits and receive payments using these methods. The payments are carried out efficiently. Nevertheless, some people have complained that the payout time should be a little faster. All the same, 72 hours is not such a long time to wait.

The minimum deposit you can put in your account is $10 or its equivalent in another accepted currency. This is also the minimum amount you can withdraw. You are allowed to withdraw a maximum of $100,000 per month. This is quite a large amount compared to what you are allowed to take out by other companies.

