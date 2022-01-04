RATES RATES  

Jan. 4, 2022- Eight Covid Testing Sites In Lakewood

 


January 4, 2022

If you’re looking for a COVID-19 testing site near you, below are some options to consider. Sites are listed in alphabetical order.

Please note these are not city-run sites and the City of Lakewood cannot vouch for the accuracy of the information. City staff have researched this information to be as helpful as possible for residents.

Please visit or call the sites directly for additional information. Note: Visiting the sites may provide the best information since phones are often busy or unanswered because of the current volume of calls.

ContinuEM (South/Palo Verde)

6430 South Street, Lakewood 90713

562-731-3990, continuemurgentcare.com

Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m. – Midnight, Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Tests:

  • Nasopharyngeal (NP) PCR swabs are a nasal swab test and can offer results in as little as 30 minutes.
  • Oropharyngeal (OP) PCR swabs are taken from the back of the mouth and throat and offer results in 12-48 hours.

COVID Clinic Drive-through (behind Best Buy, off Clark Ave.)

5201 Clark Avenue, Lakewood 90712

877-219-8378, covidclinic.org/lakewood-ca/

APPOINTMENT REQUIRED

Hours: Monday-Saturday 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tests:

  • Diagnostic COVID-19 PCR Test (Free)
  • Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Test ($129)
  • Rapid COVID-19 + Flu Combo Antigen Test ($149)
  • Rapid COVID-19 Molecular NAAT Test ($199)
  • Rapid PCR COVID-19 Test (best for travel) ($299)
  • Expedited PCR COVID-19 Test ($150)

CVS Pharmacy (Lakewood Blvd. across from Lakewood Center)

5117 Lakewood Blvd, Lakewood 90712

562-634-9100, cvs.com

APPOINTMENT REQUIRED

Hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tests:

  • COVID-19 Antibody Test (if not covered by insurance $69)
  • COVID-19 basic assessment and specimen collection (if not covered by insurance $39)
  • COVID-19 rapid result test (if not covered by insurance $120)

Exer Urgent Care (Lakewood Blvd. across from Lakewood Center)

5101 Lakewood Blvd, Lakewood 90712

562-800-3883, exerurgentcare.com

Hours: Monday-Sunday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Tests:

  • COVID-19 Nasal Swab Test
  • COVID-19 IgG Antibody Test

Long Beach City College Veteran’s Stadium (enter on E. Conant)

5000 E. Lew Davis Dr, Long Beach 90808

562-570-4636, longbeach.gov/covid19

APPOINTMENT RECOMMENDED

Hours: Monday-Friday 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 2:30 – 5 p.m.

Tests:

  • Dual testing (COVID-19 & Flu)

Northshore Clinical Labs (Lakewood Sheriff Station on Clark Ave.)

5130 Clark Avenue, Lakewood 90712

949-942-5887, northshoreclinicalca.com

REGISTER ONLINE FOR FASTER ON-SITE SERVICE

Hours: Monday-Friday 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m., Satuday-Sunday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tests:

  • Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Test (Free)

Urgent Care Pros (Woodruff/South)

5424 Woodruff Avenue, Lakewood 90713

562-452-0038, urcarepros.com

Hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tests:

  • COVID-19 Rapid 15. Min Test (via nasal swab) – most insurance will cover the test and we will bill your insurance. If you do not have insurance, the cost is $150, which includes the Rapid COVID-19 test as well as a physical exam, as some patients’ symptoms may not be due to COVID-19.
  • COVID-19 Rapid 15 Min. Antibody Test (via finger prick) – this tests for a previous infection and continuing immunity from vaccines. Cash rate is $40
  • COVID-19 Antibody Test (via blood draw) – this tests for a previous infection with results in a few days.
  • COVID-19 Rapid RT-PCR for travel (via nasal swab) – worldwide travel clearance (except Hawaii); $195 cash rate (cash only as insurance does not cover travel clearance). On Monday-Friday after 6 PM, the cost is $250. 

Walgreens Pharmacy Drive-Through (Lakewood/South)

5829 Lakewood Blvd, Lakewood 90712

562-817-5690, walgreens.com

APPOINTMENT REQUIRED

Hours: Monday-Friday 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m., Satuday-Sunday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tests:

  • Diagnostic Lab Test (PCR)
  • Rapid Diagnostic Test (ID NOW)
  • Rapid Antigen Test (BinaxNOW)

