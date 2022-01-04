Jan. 4, 2022- Eight Covid Testing Sites In Lakewood

January 4, 2022
|
If you’re looking for a COVID-19 testing site near you, below are some options to consider. Sites are listed in alphabetical order.
Please note these are not city-run sites and the City of Lakewood cannot vouch for the accuracy of the information. City staff have researched this information to be as helpful as possible for residents.
Please visit or call the sites directly for additional information. Note: Visiting the sites may provide the best information since phones are often busy or unanswered because of the current volume of calls.
|
ContinuEM (South/Palo Verde)
6430 South Street, Lakewood 90713
562-731-3990, continuemurgentcare.com
Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m. – Midnight, Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Tests:
|
COVID Clinic Drive-through (behind Best Buy, off Clark Ave.)
5201 Clark Avenue, Lakewood 90712
877-219-8378, covidclinic.org/lakewood-ca/
APPOINTMENT REQUIRED
Hours: Monday-Saturday 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tests:
|
CVS Pharmacy (Lakewood Blvd. across from Lakewood Center)
5117 Lakewood Blvd, Lakewood 90712
562-634-9100, cvs.com
APPOINTMENT REQUIRED
Hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Tests:
|
|
Exer Urgent Care (Lakewood Blvd. across from Lakewood Center)
5101 Lakewood Blvd, Lakewood 90712
562-800-3883, exerurgentcare.com
Hours: Monday-Sunday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Tests:
|
|
Long Beach City College Veteran’s Stadium (enter on E. Conant)
5000 E. Lew Davis Dr, Long Beach 90808
562-570-4636, longbeach.gov/covid19
APPOINTMENT RECOMMENDED
Hours: Monday-Friday 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 2:30 – 5 p.m.
Tests:
|
|
Northshore Clinical Labs (Lakewood Sheriff Station on Clark Ave.)
5130 Clark Avenue, Lakewood 90712
949-942-5887, northshoreclinicalca.com
REGISTER ONLINE FOR FASTER ON-SITE SERVICE
Hours: Monday-Friday 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m., Satuday-Sunday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Tests:
|
|
Urgent Care Pros (Woodruff/South)
5424 Woodruff Avenue, Lakewood 90713
562-452-0038, urcarepros.com
Hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Tests:
|
|
Walgreens Pharmacy Drive-Through (Lakewood/South)
5829 Lakewood Blvd, Lakewood 90712
562-817-5690, walgreens.com
APPOINTMENT REQUIRED
Hours: Monday-Friday 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m., Satuday-Sunday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Tests: