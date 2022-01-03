Gas Prices Rise Like a Rocket, Fall Like a Feather

(January 3, 2022) – Los Angeles gas prices have fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $4.64/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,135 stations in Los Angeles. Gas prices in Los Angeles are 3.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.43/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Los Angeles is priced at $3.99/g today while the most expensive is $5.39/g, a difference of $1.40/g. The lowest price in the state today is $3.79/g while the highest is $5.59/g, a difference of $1.80/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.27/g today. The national average is down 9.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.03/g higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Los Angeles and the national average going back ten years:

January 3, 2021: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

January 3, 2020: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

January 3, 2019: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

January 3, 2018: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)

January 3, 2017: $2.83/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

January 3, 2016: $3.06/g (U.S. Average: $1.99/g)

January 3, 2015: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

January 3, 2014: $3.68/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)

January 3, 2013: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)

January 3, 2012: $3.66/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Riverside- $4.57/g, down 1.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.58/g.

Orange County- $4.65/g, up 2.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.63/g.

Ventura- $4.65/g, unchanged from last week’s $4.65/g.

