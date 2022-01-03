Fatal Crash Kills Teenager and Mother, Closes Norwalk Intersection For Several Hours

Courtesy RBN News

A four-vehicle crash in an intersection in Norwalk on Sunday morning critically injured three people, killing two of them, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Around 10:40 a.m. on Jan. 2, officers responded to a call about a four vehicle accident at the intersection of Foster Road and Studebaker Road in Norwalk.

A woman was speeding, hitting the car with the two victims and another car, authorities said.

Another woman and a teenage girl in one of the cars were critically injured in the crash, and were transported to the hospital.

The 13-year-old girl, who was a passenger, died in the hospital, the LASD said. The girl’s mother — the woman in the car — also later died.

A third person in a different car was also transported in critical condition.

The woman who was speeding when her car hit the victim’s car has been arrested, authorities said.

The intersection was closed for several hours for the investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...