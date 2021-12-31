Supervisor Hahn Calls for Investigation into Dominguez Channel Sewage Spill

December 31, 2021

Today, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn issued the following statement after a sewage spill estimated between 6-7 million gallons shut down LA Harbor area beaches:

“A sewage spill of this magnitude is dangerous and unacceptable, and we need to understand what happened. The recent storm undoubtedly contributed to the spill, but we need infrastructure that doesn’t fail when it rains. I am calling on LA County Sanitation Districts to do a full investigation into the cause of this spill and whether aging or faulty infrastructure was involved.”

