2021 HMG-COMMUNITY NEWS ALL-AREA TEAMS – Cerritos football, Artesia girls volleyball droughts stopped in revival of full fall season

December 30, 2021

By Loren Kopff • @LorenKopff on Twitter

The return of a full 10-game football season, for most, and the girls volleyball season headlined the 2021 fall athletic season for the eight area high schools. The Cerritos High football team claimed the 605 League for a second straight season, but its first true league title since 2001. Norwalk High football found its way back to the playoffs while on the girls volleyball court, Artesia High snapped the area’s second longest playoff drought. Here the 2021 HMG-Community News All-Area Teams.

FOOTBALL

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB-Nehuel Garcia (La Mirada)

RB-Jonathan Goodloe (Norwalk)

RB-Iona Young (John Glenn)

WR-Xavier Hicks (La Mirada)

WR-Aidan Nasser (La Mirada)

UTL-K’Len Williams (Artesia)

LT-Francis Carrillo (Cerritos)

LG-Kobe Dixon (Artesia)

C-Daniel Aguilar (Artesia)

RG-Angel Rosales (Norwalk)

RT-Troy Hancock (La Mirada)

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL-Ethan Cook (La Mirada)

DL-Moises Mendoza (Cerritos)

DL-Aidan Nasser (La Mirada)

DB-Rocco Caldarella (Valley Christian)

DB-Jonathan Goodloe (Norwalk)

DB-Adrian Martinez (Artesia)

DB-Grant Fueston (Cerritos)

LB-Erick Louie III (Cerritos)

LB-Joshua Peck (Artesia)

LB-Diego Rodriguez (Cerritos)

LB-Ronnie Velasquez (La Mirada)

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB-David Sagun (Cerritos)

RB-David Herrera (Norwalk)

RB-Edward Lafferre (La Mirada)

WR-Nick Bozanic (Valley Christian)

WR-Pablo Cruz (Artesia)

UTL-Erin Moses (Artesia)

LT-Leo Martinez (Norwalk)

LG-Aidan Diaz (Cerritos)

C-Diego Hernandez (Norwalk)

RG-Ivan Lopez (Artesia)

RT-Jacob Smith (Valley Christian)

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL-Cage Cantlin (Cerritos)

DL-Kobe Dixon (Artesia)

DL-Mikel Udengwu (John Glenn)

DB-Caden Barnhill (Norwalk)

DB-Manoj Cowgill (Cerritos)

DB-Mateo Martinez (Cerritos)

DB-Erin Moses (Artesia)

LB-Daniel Aguilar (Artesia)

LB-JoJo Apisala (Valley Christian)

LB-Richard Ramos (John Glenn)

LB-Carson Slager (Valley Christian)

HONORABLE MENTION OFFENSE

QB-Logan Lemonnier (Valley Christian)

RB-Rocco Caldarella (Valley Christian)

RB-Connor Defrain (Cerritos)

WR-Mateo Martinez (Cerritos)

WR-Carson Slager (Valley Christian)

UTL-Aiden Petruescu (La Mirada)

LT-Avery Towning (Artesia)

LG-Joseph Chavez (John Glenn)

C-Elijah Santos (Cerritos)

RG-Christopher Chang (Valley Christian)

RT-Alejandro Del Villar (Artesia)

HONORABLE MENTION DEFENSE

DL-Christopher Chang (Valley Christian)

DL-Daniel Espinoza (John Glenn)

DL-Tuini Mataele (Gahr)

DB-Brent Burroughs (La Mirada)

DB-Pablo Cruz (Artesia)

DB-Manuel Sigala (John Glenn)

DB-Jack Turnbow (Valley Christian)

LB-Daniel Castillo (Norwalk)

LB-Andrew Foreman (Artesia)

LB-Micah McNeil (Gahr)

LB-Kalen Montgomery (Gahr)

Offensive Player of the Year-Artesia was young and inexperienced this past season but one of the bright spots was watching senior quarterback K’Len Williams’ versatility on the field. Williams completed 66 passes for 771 yards and threw four touchdowns while also leading the Pioneers on the ground with 1,014 yards on 168 carries and another 11 touchdowns. Against John Glenn High on Oct. 15, he scored all five touchdowns on runs of no greater than 14 yards. Williams was also the 605 League Co-Most Valuable Player.

Defensive Player of the Year-Erick Louie III is a part of the sudden rise of the Cerritos program over the past year. The senior linebacker led the Dons, and all area players, with 88 tackles and three sacks. He was also the 605 League Most Valuable Defensive Back.

Coach of the Year-Norwalk head coach Ruben Guerrero has turned around the program after one season as he guided the Lancers to a 6-5 record and a trip to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Prior to Guerrero taking over as head coach, the Lancers had gone 4-21over the past three seasons. Norwalk scored at least 35 points six times in 2021 and revitalized its double wing offense.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

FIRST TEAM

S-Leanna Tolentino (Cerritos)

OH-Riley Abundo (Gahr)

OH-Kaelyn Arnold (Valley Christian)

OH-Mikayla Guerrero (Cerritos)

MB-Isabella Dantzler (Cerritos)

MB-Lauren Thorpe (Valley Christian)

OPP-Ari Schmidt (Valley Christian)

DS-Jada Ramos (Cerritos)

LIB-Anneke Dekraker (Valley Christian)

SECOND TEAM

S-Shawnee Starke (Valley Christian)

OH-Jordynn Hollins (Cerritos)

OH-Bailey Mahan (La Mirada)

OH-Monse Rodriguez Vega (Gahr)

MB-Kiara Davis (Gahr)

MB-Milan Nimeh (La Mirada)

OPP-Alyssa Meraz (La Mirada)

DS-Stephanie Avina (Artesia)

LIB-Leila Tolentino (Cerritos)

THIRD TEAM

S-Kira Magdaleno (Artesia)

OH-Andrea Arzate (Artesia)

OH-Rebecca Joy Simbol (Whitney)

OH-Kendall Nakano (Norwalk)

MB-Samantha Sims (Valley Christian)

MB-Magaly Zeferino (Artesia)

OPP-Simone Johnson (Gahr)

DS-Mia Rodriguez (Cerritos)

LIB-Zayetzi Diaz (La Mirada)

HONORABLE MENTION

S-Isabela Esteban (Whitney)

OH-Brianna Aguirre (Norwalk)

OH-Alexis Brazil (Artesia)

OH-Kaylani Moncada (John Glenn)

MB-Samantha Candelaria (Whitney)

MB-Delylah Faamatau (Norwalk)

OPP-Layla Monteon (La Mirada)

DS-Francie Leffler (Valley Christian)

LIB-Stacey Valentin (Norwalk)

Player of the Year-Valley Christian High senior outside hitter Kaelyn Arnold became another of great players in that position to have come through that prestigious program. Arnold led the Defenders with 175 kills, had a hitting percentage of .121 and had 218 digs, second on the team. She also led V.C. with 81 aces and helped her team tie for second place in the competitive Olympic League.

Coach of the Year-Artesia hasn’t had much success when it comes to girls volleyball, but head coach Tommy Dube did something the program had not done since 2010. He guided the Pioneers to the playoffs following a four-set win against Whitney High in the 605 League third place tiebreaker match. Artesia, which would fall to La Mirada High in the Division 7 playoffs, ended the season at 9-11 overall and 5-5 in league. Those marks are the best Artesia has seen since 2010 when that team went 10-14, 6-6.

