Despite Pandemic, Supporters and Volunteers Improve Rancho Los Alamitos

December 27, 2021

By Brian Hews

During the past year, the lingering pandemic challenged RLA to become more creative and resilient; the Rancho, as it is known, is now stronger and more agile than ever.

RLA wants to thank its volunteers, members, board leaders, steadfast supporters, and valued partners who remained committed to preserving and protecting RLA and ensured that its resources remained accessible to everyone.

With their help, RLA converted its 4th-grade school tours to a virtual format, doubled the number of students served, and attracted new audiences far beyond Long Beach.

RLA continued to partner with the Tongva community to adapt RLA’s award-winning Tovaave 3rd-grade school program to a virtual format. This program shares and preserves the Tongva culture for the future while giving teachers increased flexibility and support.

RLA’s virtual school tour adaptations were so successful that its staff and school docents were invited to present their work to an international audience at the National Docent Symposium in the fall.

RLA delivered fun and content-rich family workshops, experimenting with in-person and remote formats.

RLA also revitalized and restored areas in its barnyards and gardens.

RLA Executive Director Pamela Young Lee told HMG-CN, “Our board, staff, and volunteers recommitted themselves to the community we serve, re-evaluating our mission through the lenses of diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility. We are committed to positive change and are taking action to ensure that the Rancho and its resources are relevant, welcoming, and accessible to everyone we serve.”

