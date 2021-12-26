Public Health Reports 7 New Deaths and 8,891 New Positive Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19. The number of cases and deaths are likely to reflect reporting delays over the holiday and the weekend.

8,891 new COVID-19 cases (1,616,033 cases to date)

7 new deaths due to COVID-19 (27,546 deaths to date)

849 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19

More than 9,943,000 individuals tested; 15% of people tested positive

Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalization of Confirmed Cases and Deaths Last 7 Days Su 12/26 Sa 12/25 F 12/24 Th 12/23 W 12/22 Tu 12/21 M 12/20 Daily new cases 8,891(1,2) 11,930(1,2) 9,988 8,633 6,509 3,052 3,258(1) Daily deaths 7 (1,2) 6 (1,2) 21 24 16 25 7 (1) Daily hospitalizations of confirmed cases 849 850 801 770 748 741 743 Daily positivity rate (7-day avg) 10.8% 10.7% 10.4% 8.5% 6.5% 4.7% 3.4%

Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.

1 – Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from holiday or weekend reporting.

2 – Numbers do not include Long Beach and Pasadena.