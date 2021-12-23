8,633 New Covid Cases and 24 Deaths in L.A. County

|
December 23, 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19.
- 8,633 new COVID-19 cases (1,585,313 cases to date)
- 24 new deaths due to COVID-19 (27,512 deaths to date)
- 770 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
- More than 9,880,000 individuals tested; 15% of people tested positive
|
Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalization of Confirmed Cases and
Deaths Last 7 Days
|
|
Th
12/23
|
W
12/22
|
Tu
12/21
|
M
12/20
|
Su
12/19
|
Sa
12/18
|
F
12/16
|
Daily new cases
|
8,633
|
6,509
|
3,052
|
3,258*
|
3,512*
|
3,730
|
3,360
|
Daily deaths
|
24
|
16
|
25
|
7*
|
9*
|
21
|
27
|
Daily hospitalizations of confirmed cases
|
770
|
748
|
741
|
743
|
742
|
749
|
772
|
Daily positivity rate (7-day avg)
|
6.6%
|
5.2%
|
4.3%
|
3.4%
|
2.6%
|
2.3%
|
2.0%
Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.
* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.