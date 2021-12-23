8,633 New Covid Cases and 24 Deaths in L.A. County

December 23, 2021

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19.

8,633 new COVID-19 cases (1,585,313 cases to date)

24 new deaths due to COVID-19 (27,512 deaths to date)

770 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19

More than 9,880,000 individuals tested; 15% of people tested positive

Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalization of Confirmed Cases and Deaths Last 7 Days Th 12/23 W 12/22 Tu 12/21 M 12/20 Su 12/19 Sa 12/18 F 12/16 Daily new cases 8,633 6,509 3,052 3,258* 3,512* 3,730 3,360 Daily deaths 24 16 25 7* 9* 21 27 Daily hospitalizations of confirmed cases 770 748 741 743 742 749 772 Daily positivity rate (7-day avg) 6.6% 5.2% 4.3% 3.4% 2.6% 2.3% 2.0%

Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.

* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.