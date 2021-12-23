RATES RATES  

Socialize

8,633 New Covid Cases and 24 Deaths in L.A. County

December 23, 2021

 

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19.  

  • 8,633 new COVID-19 cases (1,585,313 cases to date)
  • 24 new deaths due to COVID-19 (27,512 deaths to date)
  • 770 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
  • More than 9,880,000 individuals tested; 15% of people tested positive

 

Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalization of Confirmed Cases and

Deaths Last 7 Days

 

Th

12/23

W

12/22

Tu

12/21

M

12/20

Su

12/19

Sa

12/18

F

12/16

Daily new cases

 

8,633

6,509

3,052

3,258*

3,512*

3,730

3,360

Daily deaths

 

24

16

25

7*

9*

21

27

Daily hospitalizations of confirmed cases

770

748

741

743

742

749

772

Daily positivity rate (7-day avg)

6.6%

5.2%

4.3%

3.4%

2.6%

2.3%

2.0%

 

Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.

* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.

Have a comment?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.