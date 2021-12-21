WRD Director Willard H. Murray, Jr. Passes Away

December 21, 2021

HMG-CN has been told that Water Replenishment District of Southern California’s Director Willard H. Murray, Jr. passed away last night.

Elected to the WRD Board of Directors in 1998, Director Murray has spent over two decades as a member of the governing body of the WRD.

Murray has served as WRD Board President, Vice President, Secretary, and Treasurer.

Murray represented WRD’s Division One, which includes the cities of Hawthorne, Inglewood, and portions of Los Angeles. Murray also served as a member of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California Board of Directors.

He supported cost-effective projects and programs to ensure a reliable source of clean, safe, affordable water for residents in the region. He was an early adopter and champion of WRD’s Water Independence Now program (WIN) to make south Los Angeles County independent of water imported from Northern California and the Colorado River.

A veteran public servant, Murray was a four-term Assemblymember for the 52nd Assembly District. During his tenure in the Assembly, he was a member of the Committees on Budget, Local Government, Utilities & Commerce and Education. He served on the Budget Subcommittee on Education, Finance, Select Committees on California-Africa and California-Mexico Affairs, and the Joint Committee on the Arts. He also chaired the Budget Subcommittee on State Administration.

