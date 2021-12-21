RATES RATES  

To pee or not to pee in a public restroom?

 

To pee or not to pee in a public restroom? That is the question on the minds of many Americans should nature call as they hit the road (or the airport) for the Christmas holiday.  

A new national survey brought to you by Enviro-Master, a health and safety company that operates locally, drops knowledge about what Americans fear when it comes to using public restrooms – whether at an airport or a roadside pit stop. It is a topic that will get people talking!

The survey reveals:

  • More than 60 percent are more likely to pee outside than use a dirty public restroom.
  • The majority of people say they’ve been forced to hold their breath in a public restroom due to nasty smells.
  • 8 out of 10 people would rather leave a gross public bathroom – even if they really had to go – than use it.
  • Nearly half (47.5 percent) are concerned about exposure to germs and bacteria in a public restroom.

By the way, the breakdown of that 60 percent of people who would urinate outdoors rather than use a dirty public restroom breaks down like this:

  • 72 percent of men 
  • 57 percent of women

Road Trip Revelation

Before hitting the road for the holidays, 22 percent of people polled will plan out in advance where they will stop for a potty break along the way.

Top road trip public restroom pit stop picks:

  • #1 – Fast food restaurant
  • #2 – Gas Station
  • #3 – Roadside Rest Area

Loo Do’s

For people who do get grossed out at the thought of using a public restroom but gotta go, the hygiene heroes at Enviro-Master put together a list of DO’s for the LOO.

  • Look for a sign or certificate that shows the restroom has been disinfected and treated electrostatically with hospital-grade germicide.
  • Be prepared. Bring disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer in the restroom with you in case the facility is not well taken care of.
  • Wear a face mask to reduce the chance of airborne particles entering your mouth and nose — which can be an entryway for disease into the body.
  • Touch as little as possible. There are a lot of high-touch surfaces in a restroom — sinks, door handles, countertops, to name a few. These surfaces can get contaminated quickly
  • Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water.
  • Skip the hand dryer. Use paper towels, if possible. It may be a good idea to travel with a small pack of hand towels in case none are available. Research shows that air hand dryers can harbor germs and blow them back on your hands.
  • Know this: Hand towels laid out on a counter (rather than pulled out of a covered dispenser) are exposed to all the germy particles floating around in the restroom, too.
  • Smear on hand sanitizer once you leave the restroom.
  • Get in and get out quickly. Reducing your time in an enclosed space like a restroom can reduce your risk of getting sick. Each time a toilet is flushed, it ejects millions of tiny water droplets that travel up to 10 feet and land on all surfaces, creating opportunities for cross-contamination.

