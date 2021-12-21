To pee or not to pee in a public restroom?

To pee or not to pee in a public restroom? That is the question on the minds of many Americans should nature call as they hit the road (or the airport) for the Christmas holiday.

A new national survey brought to you by Enviro-Master, a health and safety company that operates locally, drops knowledge about what Americans fear when it comes to using public restrooms – whether at an airport or a roadside pit stop. It is a topic that will get people talking!

The survey reveals:

More than 60 percent are more likely to pee outside than use a dirty public restroom.

The majority of people say they’ve been forced to hold their breath in a public restroom due to nasty smells.

8 out of 10 people would rather leave a gross public bathroom – even if they really had to go – than use it.

Nearly half (47.5 percent) are concerned about exposure to germs and bacteria in a public restroom.

By the way, the breakdown of that 60 percent of people who would urinate outdoors rather than use a dirty public restroom breaks down like this:

72 percent of men

57 percent of women

Road Trip Revelation

Before hitting the road for the holidays, 22 percent of people polled will plan out in advance where they will stop for a potty break along the way.

Top road trip public restroom pit stop picks:

#1 – Fast food restaurant

#2 – Gas Station

#3 – Roadside Rest Area

Loo Do’s

For people who do get grossed out at the thought of using a public restroom but gotta go, the hygiene heroes at Enviro-Master put together a list of DO’s for the LOO.

Look for a sign or certificate that shows the restroom has been disinfected and treated electrostatically with hospital-grade germicide.

Be prepared. Bring disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer in the restroom with you in case the facility is not well taken care of.

Wear a face mask to reduce the chance of airborne particles entering your mouth and nose — which can be an entryway for disease into the body.

Touch as little as possible. There are a lot of high-touch surfaces in a restroom — sinks, door handles, countertops, to name a few. These surfaces can get contaminated quickly

Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water.

Skip the hand dryer. Use paper towels, if possible. It may be a good idea to travel with a small pack of hand towels in case none are available. Research shows that air hand dryers can harbor germs and blow them back on your hands.

Know this: Hand towels laid out on a counter (rather than pulled out of a covered dispenser) are exposed to all the germy particles floating around in the restroom, too.

Smear on hand sanitizer once you leave the restroom.

Get in and get out quickly. Reducing your time in an enclosed space like a restroom can reduce your risk of getting sick. Each time a toilet is flushed, it ejects millions of tiny water droplets that travel up to 10 feet and land on all surfaces, creating opportunities for cross-contamination.

