6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Eureka in NorCal

December 20, 2021 • 1:00 pm

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Eureka in Humboldt County Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

EUREKA, Calif. — A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Eureka in Humboldt County Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit around 12:10 p.m. 23 miles west of the town Petrolia.

According to USGS’s website, there were reports from all over the region of moderate to strong shaking.

The National Weather Service in the Bay Area tweeted out that a tsunami was not expected as a result of this quake.

At this time there are no reports of injuries or damages.

Like this: Like Loading...