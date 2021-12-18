Nikola Delivers Battery Electric Vehicles for Trails at L.A. and L.B. Ports

The Nikola BEV.

By Brian Hews

This week, Nikola Corporation, a manufacturer of zero-emission transportation, delivered the first Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicle (BEV) pilot trucks to Total Transportation Services Inc. (TTSI), a port trucking company, to expedite zero-emission transportation at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

A welcome ceremony was held, attended by Congresswoman Nanette Diaz Barragán, (D-San Pedro), and State Senator Steven Bradford (SD-35)

Representatives from most elected officials area offices attended including Alan Lowenthal, Linda Sanchez, Maxine Waters, Hilda Solis, Eric Garcetti, Port of Los Angeles, South Coast Air Quality Management District, Coalition for Clean Air, Long Beach Clean Cities/Cerritos College, LA Clean Tech Incubator (LACI), and labor partners.

Following the program, guests could experience the Tre BEV first-hand during demonstrations and as truck passengers.

Nikola will deliver 100 zero-emission trucks beginning with a four-truck pilot of two BEVs and two FCEV trucks.

The Nikola Tre BEV is designed for local deliveries up to 350 miles. The Nikola Tre FCEV truck is targeted for distances up to 500 miles and is expected to address the North American regional market, especially when fleet operators require additional hauling capacity or quick fueling.

The Nikola Tre BEVcab has advanced technology free of the noise and odor of a diesel engine.

If the vehicle trials are successful and certain government funding is obtained, thirty BEVs are projected to follow later in 2022, and 70 FCEVs are anticipated to start in 2023.

“Reaching a zero-emission transportation future requires bold leadership and collaboration from federal, state, and local partners, along with major investments from the private sector,” Congresswoman Nanette Diaz Barragán said. “This is crucial for the health of people living in the communities near the ports in my district, who suffer higher rates of cancer, asthma and other respiratory diseases due to all the toxic diesel emissions coming from the equipment and trucks at the ports. I appreciate the commitment TTSI and Nikola have made at the Port of Los Angeles to a cleaner, safer future.”

According to TTSI, 13,000 to 14,000 trucks call at the Port of Los Angeles/Long Beach in any given month, emitting roughly 2,600 tons per year, emitting smog-causing nitrogen-oxide emissions. This location and transportation use case represent one of the largest opportunities in California to make a significant impact on the transition to zero-emission vehicles.

European ports are also planning to utilize Nikola’s trucks. In September 2021, Nikola and IVECO signed an MoU with the Hamburg Port Authority to deliver up to 25 Nikola Tre BEVs for delivery to that port throughout 2022.

