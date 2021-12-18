RATES RATES  

21 New Deaths and 3,730 New Cases of COVID in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19.  

  • 3,730 new COVID-19 cases (1,560,377 cases to date)
  • 21 new deaths due to COVID-19 (27,432 deaths to date)
  • 749 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
  • More than 9,770,000 individuals tested; 15% of people tested positive

 

Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalization of Confirmed Cases and

Deaths Last 7 Days

 

Sa

12/18

F

12/17

Th

12/16

W

12/15

Tu

12/14

M

12/13

Su

12/12

Daily new cases

 

3,730

3,360

2,275

1,850

1,138

1,123*

1,460*

Daily deaths

 

21

27

20

19

15

11*

5*

Daily hospitalizations of confirmed cases

749

772

770

751

718

698

707

Daily positivity rate (7-day avg)

1.7%

1.8%

 1.8%

1.6%

1.4%

  1.3%

1.2%

 

Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.

* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.

