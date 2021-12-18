21 New Deaths and 3,730 New Cases of COVID in Los Angeles County

|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19.
- 3,730 new COVID-19 cases (1,560,377 cases to date)
- 21 new deaths due to COVID-19 (27,432 deaths to date)
- 749 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
- More than 9,770,000 individuals tested; 15% of people tested positive
|
Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalization of Confirmed Cases and
Deaths Last 7 Days
|
|
Sa
12/18
|
F
12/17
|
Th
12/16
|
W
12/15
|
Tu
12/14
|
M
12/13
|
Su
12/12
|
Daily new cases
|
3,730
|
3,360
|
2,275
|
1,850
|
1,138
|
1,123*
|
1,460*
|
Daily deaths
|
21
|
27
|
20
|
19
|
15
|
11*
|
5*
|
Daily hospitalizations of confirmed cases
|
749
|
772
|
770
|
751
|
718
|
698
|
707
|
Daily positivity rate (7-day avg)
|
1.7%
|
1.8%
|
1.8%
|
1.6%
|
1.4%
|
1.3%
|
1.2%
Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.
* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.