One Killed When Big Rig Strikes Stalled Car on 91 Freeway Near Shoemaker

December 17, 2021

One person was killed in a crash that closed part of the 91 Freeway early Friday in Cerritos.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the crash at about 4:30 a.m. near Shoemaker Boulevard and the eastbound 91 Freeway. The victim died at the scene.

The crash closed the eastbound 91 Freeway during the crash investigation.

