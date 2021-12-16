Threats of school shootings, bombings circulate on TikTok, prompting LAUSD and FBI response

December 16, 2021

(KABC) Recent social media posts have been threatening shootings at schools across the U.S. on Dec. 17, prompting a response from the LAUSD and the FBI.

There are posts circulating on TikTok raising awareness about the threats and encouraging students to stay home on Dec. 17. The social media threat indicates shootings and bombings will take place at schools across the U.S. on that date.

“The FBI takes all potential threats seriously,” a spokesperson for the bureau said in a statement. “We regularly work with our law enforcement partners to determine the credibility of any threats. As always, we would like to remind members of the public that if they observe anything suspicious to report it to law enforcement immediately. While we continue to monitor intelligence, we are not aware of any specific threats or known credible threats to schools in the Los Angeles region at this time.” An LAUSD spokesperson told ABC7 that district officials were aware of the threats and would be sending a message to LAUSD families sometime Thursday. The message will also be posted on the district’s social media accounts. A Los Angeles Police Department detective said the agency was unaware of any specific local threats on Thursday.

