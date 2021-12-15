Gardens Casino Will Hold Free Covid Vaccine Clinics

December 15, 2021
Staff Report
The Gardens Casino in Hawaiian Gardens will be holding Covid mobile vaccine clinics on Monday, December 27 from 10 AM to 2 PM and Wednesday, January 5 from 10 AM to 2 PM no appointments necessary, walk-ins only.
You can get your first dose, second dose or boosters of the Pfizer or Madonna or J&J vaccines.
The Gardens is located at 11871 Carson St. Hawaiian Gardens, CA 90716.
