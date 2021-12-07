Triple Shooting in Wilmington: 13-Year-Old Dead, 9-Year-Old and Adult Woman Hospitalized

December 7, 2021

Police are still searching for a motive and a description of the gunmen that took the life of a young boy and wounded a second child and a woman in her 20s.

(NBC) A child died at the hospital after three people including a 9-year-old were shot in Wilmington Monday evening in two incidents, likely related, that were about a mile from each other, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department and LA City Fire said that three people were shot in the 1400 block of E Denni St. and the 800 block of N Eubank Ave.

Much is still unknown about the incident. As of Tuesday morning, police say they believe the 9-year-old was hit by a stray bullet, when shots were fired at an SUV on Denni St.

One witness says she heard eight shots in the neighborhood — an sound that isn’t unusual for the area, but is more common in the middle of the night — and hit the floor.

Those shots were aimed at an SUV driven by a woman in her 20s, with a 13-year-old boy as a passenger. That woman was able to drive about a half-mile away to Eubank Ave. before calling for help.

Both the woman and the 13-year-old boy were shot.

The 13-year-old boy was in critical condition and the woman was in moderate condition when they were taken to the hospital, LA City Fire said.

LAPD said that one of the victims had died, and later said it was the 13-year-old.

The young girl was hit while playing in the school yard of Wilmington Park Elementary School, where she is a 4th-grade student, during an after-school event. At last report, she was in critical but stable condition.

None of the victims’ names had been released.

Wilmington Park Elementary School sent out a statement to parents and guardians late the night of the incident.

“The safety of students and staff is my top priority,” Principal Luis Rivera says in the statement, explaining that the incident is “unrelated to the school.”

“Los Angeles Police described the student as an unintended victim, and is being treated at a hospital,” his statement reads. “The shooting occurred after school, shortly before 5 p.m. Los Angeles Police and Los Angeles School Police are investigating the shootings.”

Rivera reassures parents that there will be extra security measures at the school Tuesday morning if necessary, that counseling will be available for students or staff who need it, and that children will be safe at the school.

“Our thoughts rest with the victim, and their family tonight,” he said.