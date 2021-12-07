Pangasinan Brotherhood-USA to Hold Christmas Celebration December 11

At Kusina Filipina Cerritos

By Dan Nino • December 7, 2021

Cerritos, CA – Pangasinan Brotherhood-USA, a 501 C-3, public benefit, non-profit organization, will celebrate Christmas and 43rd foundation anniversary on December 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Kusina Filipina (formerly Josephine’s) on 183rd Street in this city.

This was announced by its board chairman Dan E. Nino and president Neil M. Estrada after a unanimous vote by its board of directors. This came about after almost two years of lockdown that derailed PB-USA’s activities including a formal induction of its new board of directors and executive officers, fund-raising events, service projects and search for Miss Pangasinan USA.

Aside from Nino and Estrada, the other board of directors include Jacqueline M. Ferrer (vice chairman), Lina Cabal (board secretary) Roger Cabal, Nieves Coquia, Ping Coquia, Rhenee M. Ferrer, Dean Mandapat, Elisa Urbano and Rosemarie de Vera-Javier.

During a recent board meeting, Mr. Nino stated said, “Although we are cautious and most of us are already vaccinated including booster shots, we should not be held hostage by this pandemic in all our lives.”

Executive officers include: Sue Ann E. Tumakay (executive vice president); vice presidents Perlita Rasing (1st District); Leoncio D. Dumlao (2nd District); Marc Posadas (3rd District); Maritess O. Bautista (4th District); Jason Agcaoile (5th District); and Ray Rodrigo (6th District);

Kate Estrada (executive secretary); Julie M. Estrada (assistant secretary); Danny P. Tejada (treasurer); King C. Disimulacion (auditor); Giovanni Javier, PRO; Noemi V. Dumlao (community relations officer); Oscar Camacho and Jann Alexa Doctor-Bergado (business managers); Eddie C. Ferrer (comptroller); Henry Ward and Henry Estrada (marshals); Mike Mandapat (historian); and Mel G. Oxciano (legal counsel).

Convenors within Pangasinan Brotherhood-USA are also included as key officers to expand the wide reach of participation. They are: JR C. Araquel, coordinators for Millennials; Illen Estrada for Next Gen and Jane Coquia for Baby Boomers.

To enliven the Christmas celebration, a band will provide entertainment, raffles with a giant TV screen as a major prize, group singing, exhibition dance and a solo rendition by Lyndon Apostol whose roots are from Mangatarem, Pangasinan and San Clemente, Tarlac — and many more surprises in the pipeline.

An alumnus of UCLA (major in Philosophy, English and Film), Lyndon Apostol is an actor, singer, dancer, guitarist performer and teaching artist. He was nominated twice for Best Featured Actor on Broadway World for the role of Chino from West Side Story and Minsik Lee from Comfort Women.

Lydon’s singing partner is Gabrielle who has extensive experience in all types of vocal genres like pop, musical theatre, jazz and opera. She earned her undergraduate degree in Vocal Performance at Cal State University of Northridge. She now teaches voice privately in her own studio.

Before the Pandemic ruined the plans and activities of Pangasinan Brotherhood-USA, it has been engaged in charitable programs like partnering with other non-profit organizations to provide financial assistance to Gabay Group in Quezon City, affordable housing through Gawad Kalinga in Pangasinan, economic empowerment of Pangasinan producers and manufacturers, scholarship programs for qualified college-bound Pangasinan students, disaster relief assistance, self-improvement and wellness seminars, among others.

Donation is $40. For further details, interested parties may call Neil M. Estrada at 562-301-9972, Dan E. Nino at 562-508-8099, Jackie M. Ferrer at 714-757-3502 or Rhene M. Ferrer at 714-761-1597. You may also surf PBUSA1.COM. – [email protected]