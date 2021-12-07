Los Angeles County Reports Third Case of the Omicron Variant

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has received confirmation of a third case of COVID-19 with mutations consistent with the new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529). The individual recently traveled from West Africa and is fully vaccinated. The individual had mild symptoms and is self-isolating. Known close contacts are fully vaccinated and have tested negative.

“This latest case of the Omicron variant in Los Angeles County underscores how critical safety measures are while traveling,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “These requirements include a negative test before boarding your flight, wearing a mask, and not traveling while you are sick. Residents should also consider delaying travel until their and all of their traveling companions are fully vaccinated.”

Getting vaccinated or boosted remains critical in preparation for the holiday season. Residents can walk-in to any Public Health vaccination site or make an appointment at the hundreds of additional sites across the county. For more information, visit VaccinateLACounty.com.

Residents who have traveled for the holidays should get tested if they traveled internationally or to locations in this country with high transmission rates, or they participated at gatherings and events with large numbers of people. There are free testing sites throughout the county and individuals can go to covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/ to find out information about where to get tested. Residents must also isolate if they have a positive COVID test result and quarantine if they are a vaccinated close contact with symptoms or if they are an unvaccinated close contact.

All residents across LA County should continue following masking protocols, which require residents to wear a mask when indoors or at large outdoor mega events – regardless of vaccination status. Individuals should also wear a mask when at any crowded indoor or outdoor events.