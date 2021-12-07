Light rain moving through SoCal Tuesday morning with more expected later this week

December 7, 2021

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Southern California is seeing some light rain Tuesday amid cloudy conditions and temperatures in the 60s.

The rain is expected to move across the region in the morning, making for a potentially wet commute. The storm will most likely be gone by the afternoon, but Thursday is expected to bring more rain.

Los Angeles and Orange counties on Tuesday could see up to a quarter of an inch of rain and a high of 60 degrees. No rain is expected Wednesday, but conditions will remain cool.

For the valleys and Inland Empire, a quarter of an inch of rain is also possible as temperatures will reach a high of 62 Tuesday. Wednesday will be cool and sunny in the afternoon, but a chance of rain returns Thursday.

Beaches on Tuesday will see light rain and a high of 63.

Mountain areas won’t see any snow Tuesday, however, a half an inch of rain is possible amid a high of 47. Temperatures drop to 28 degrees at night.

Deserts on Tuesday will see some rain as temperatures reach a high of 67.