Four New Deaths, 1,642 New Cases of Confirmed COVID in LA County

|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19. The number of cases and deaths are likely to reflect reporting delays over the weekend.
- 1,642 new COVID-19 cases (1,536,351 cases to date)
- 4 new deaths due to COVID-19 (27,246 deaths to date)
- 610 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
- More than 9,504,000 individuals tested; 15% of people tested positive
|
Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalization of Confirmed Cases and Deaths
Last 7 Days
|
|
Su
12/5
|
Sa
12/4
|
F
12/3
|
Th
12/2
|
W
12/1
|
Tu
11/30
|
M
11/29
|
Daily new cases
|
1,642*
|
2,307
|
1,942
|
1,970
|
1,473
|
843
|
794*
|
Daily deaths
|
4*
|
20
|
17
|
24
|
10
|
28
|
10*
|
Daily hospitalizations of confirmed cases
|
610
|
572
|
569
|
574
|
562
|
569
|
568
|
Daily positivity rate (7-day avg)
|
1.0%
|
1.0%
|
1.1%
|
1.1%
|
1.1%
|
1.3%
|
1.4%