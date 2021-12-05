Four New Deaths, 1,642 New Cases of Confirmed COVID in LA County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19. The number of cases and deaths are likely to reflect reporting delays over the weekend. 1,642 new COVID-19 cases (1,536,351 cases to date)

4 new deaths due to COVID-19 (27,246 deaths to date)

610 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19

More than 9,504,000 individuals tested; 15% of people tested positive Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalization of Confirmed Cases and Deaths Last 7 Days Su 12/5 Sa 12/4 F 12/3 Th 12/2 W 12/1 Tu 11/30 M 11/29 Daily new cases 1,642* 2,307 1,942 1,970 1,473 843 794* Daily deaths 4* 20 17 24 10 28 10* Daily hospitalizations of confirmed cases 610 572 569 574 562 569 568 Daily positivity rate (7-day avg) 1.0% 1.0% 1.1% 1.1% 1.1% 1.3% 1.4%