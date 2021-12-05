RATES RATES  

Four New Deaths, 1,642 New Cases of Confirmed COVID in LA County

COVID-19 cell

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19. The number of cases and deaths are likely to reflect reporting delays over the weekend.

  • 1,642 new COVID-19 cases (1,536,351 cases to date)
  • 4 new deaths due to COVID-19 (27,246 deaths to date)
  • 610 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
  • More than 9,504,000 individuals tested; 15% of people tested positive

Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalization of Confirmed Cases and Deaths

Last 7 Days

 

Su

12/5

Sa

12/4

F

12/3

Th

12/2

W

12/1

Tu

11/30

M

11/29

Daily new cases

1,642*

2,307

1,942

1,970

1,473

843

794*

Daily deaths

4*

20

17

24

10

28

10*

Daily hospitalizations of confirmed cases

610

572

569

574

562

569

568

Daily positivity rate (7-day avg)

1.0%

1.0%

1.1%

1.1%

1.1%

1.3%

1.4%

