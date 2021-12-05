Bellflower residents are attacked after arriving home and finding intruders

BELLFLOWER, Calif. (KABC) — Would-be robbers ransacked a house in Bellflower and assaulted a man and woman Friday evening after they arrived home to find the thieves still on the property, the residents and authorities said.

The incident was reported after 10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Four people, including a child, returned home from a movie theater and called 911 after discovering two suspects burglarizing the residence, investigators said.

One of the victims, Patricia Heredia, said one of the assailants struck her in the face.

“When I went through the driveway to see if the owner was here, he was wrestling with one of them,” Heredia said. “But because I was covering the door so he could get out, he punched me so I could get out of the way. So that’s why I have a little swell in my face.

The man who owns the property, which includes a house near the street and a smaller home at the end of the driveway, said his injuries were treated at a hospital.