NEWS AND NOTES FROM PRESS ROW – Losing skid reaches eight for Valley Christian girls basketball

By Loren Kopff

@LorenKopff on Twitter

As the Valley Christian High girls basketball was hosting its annual tournament to kick off the week, the Defenders were hoping to put an end to an unprecedented losing streak to begin the season. Unfortunately, as pool play ended this past Wednesday with a 64-25 loss to Cypress High, the Defenders fell for the eighth straight time to begin the season.

V.C.’s highest point total through the first eight games has been 30 points, which came at Artesia High on Nov. 23, and the Defenders have lost by an average of 32.6 points a game. Against the Centurions, senior Gillian Doplemore scored off an offensive rebound eight seconds into the contest before Cypress scored the next 12 points. The Defenders would get as close as five points when freshman Chayse Chambers scored off a pass from senior Keiara Harvey to make it 12-7 with 2:39 left in the first quarter. Cypress then went on a 17-0 run and would lead 40-15 at the half.

V.C. would put together a mini 6-0 run in a span of 2:16 midway through the third quarter, then would get one more basket and two free throws the remainder of the game. Senior Samantha Sims led V.C. with eight points while junior Carissa Kamstra and Chambers each added five points. Doplemore grabbed nine rebounds and Harvey had three steals, but the team was plagued by 31 turnovers and could pull down 23 rebounds. V.C. wraps up the tournament with games today and Saturday before hosting Norwalk High on Tuesday.

In other V.C. action, the boys basketball team defeated El Toro High 66-44 this past Tuesday in pool play action of the Mission Viejo Tournament. The Defenders improved to 4-3 and faced Carlsbad High on Dec. 2 ahead of today’s encounter with Fairmont Prep. After tomorrow’s game, V.C. will be off until Dec. 18.

The boys soccer team has outscored its first two opponents 11-0 and visited John Glenn High on Dec. 2 before today’s road game at Orange Lutheran High. V.C. will face Esperanza High on Monday, Glenn again on Tuesday in the Troy Tournament before going to Sage Hill High on Thursday while the girls soccer team was 1-1 heading into its home game against Gahr High on Dec. 2 and will host Sage Hill on Thursday.

ARTESIA

The boys basketball team is the hottest in the area, posting a 7-1 record before entertaining California High this past Wednesday in pool play action of its own tournament. After Saturday’s playoff game, the Pioneers will visit San Gabriel High on Wednesday.

The girls basketball team won four of its first five games as it faced Marshall High on Dec. 2 in pool play action of the Edgewood Tournament. The Pioneers will host their own tournament beginning on Wednesday against George Washington Prep and the next day against Edgewood High.

The girls soccer team has lost its first two games without scoring a goal as it travelled to Firebaugh High on Dec. 2 and will be home to California Military Institute on Saturday before visiting Santa Fe High and Western High on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.

CERRITOS

After dropping the first game of the season to Los Alamitos High, the boys basketball team edged Sonora High 48-45 this past Monday before losing to Bonita Vista High 54-34 the next day in pool play action of the Sonora Cage Tournament. The Dons faced Mayfair High on Dec. 2 and will play Capistrano Valley High today. Following Saturday’s conclusion of the event, Cerritos will host La Habra High on Monday.

The boys soccer team (0-2) visits Firebaugh today and Bellflower on Tuesday while the girls soccer team went to Norwalk on Dec. 2 and will host Gahr on Tuesday before going to Portolla High on Thursday.

GAHR

The boys basketball team won the El Monte Invitational and began this week at 6-2 as it will compete in the St. John Bosco Classic next week while the girls basketball team remained winless as it is competing in the St. Monica Tournament, which ends on Saturday. The Gladiators will visit Long Beach Jordan High on Tuesday and will host Santa Monica High on Thursday.

The girls soccer team (1-2) has been blanked in consecutive games prior to its games against V.C. and Cerritos and will also host Norwalk on Thursday.

GLENN

The boys basketball team dropped a 72-51 decision to Sunny Hills High this past Monday in the first game of the Los Amigos Tournament to drop to 2-3. The Eagles faced Estancia High this past Wednesday and when done with the tournament, will Firebaugh on Monday, West Covina High on Tuesday and Acaciawood High on Wednesday.

The girls basketball team hosted Huntington Beach High this past Wednesday in the opener of the Glenn/Norwalk Tournament, which ends on Saturday.

The boys soccer team, shutout in its first two games, will face Loara High on Monday in the opening game of the Troy Tournament while the girls soccer team, outscored 26-1 in four games thus far, hosts Long Beach Wilson High today before going to Norwalk on Tuesday and Firebaugh on Wednesday.

LA MIRADA

The boys basketball team defeated Compton High 64-58 and lost to Redondo Union High 52-46 this past Monday and Tuesday respectively to begin the Coyote Classic. The Matadores faced Orange Lutheran on Dec. 2 and will also compete in the St. John Bosco Tournament next week.

The girls basketball team has scored 51 points in three losses to begin the season and squared off against Los Altos High this past Wednesday in the opener of the Glenn/Norwalk Tournament.

The boys soccer team tied Sonora 2-2 this past Tuesday and hosted Troy on Dec. 2 before going to La Serna High on Tuesday and Pioneer High on Thursday while the girls soccer team began defense of its CIF-Southern Section championship with back to back shutouts over Valencia High and Gahr. The Matadores travelled to La Serna on Dec. 2 and will go to Troy on Tuesday.

NORWALK

The boys basketball team was 1-4 entering this week’s Blue Pride Classic at El Rancho High. The Lancers will then compete in the Bellflower Tournament next week while the girls basketball team was undefeated in its first four games entering this past Wednesday’s game against Lakewood High in the first game of the Glenn/Norwalk Tournament. The Lancers will also visit Marina High on Thursday.

The boys soccer team tied Bell Gardens High 0-0 this past Tuesday to go to 2-0-2 and will host Garden Grove High on Wednesday while the girls soccer team ended November at 0-4-1.