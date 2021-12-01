Beverly Hills: Jacqueline Avant, wife of music executive Clarence Avant, is killed in home invasion

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) — The wife of a famed music executive was killed overnight Tuesday in a Beverly Hills home invasion robbery, according to a source close to the family.

Jacqueline Avant was fatally shot during the incident, which was reported to the Beverly Hills Police Department shortly before 2:30 a.m. Officers arrived at the house in the 1100 block of Maytor Place to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Jacqueline Avant and Clarence Avant attend the world premiere of “The Black Godfather,” at Paramount Studios on Monday, June 3, 2019, in Los Angeles. Avant’s, husband, Clarence Avant, was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

No one was in custody in connection with the crime, and a description of the suspect or suspects was not available.

Beverly Hills police officials are expected to provide more details of the investigation at a news conference sometime Wednesday.