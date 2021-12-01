Beverly Hills: Jacqueline Avant, wife of music executive Clarence Avant, is killed in home invasion

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) — The wife of a famed music executive was killed overnight Tuesday in a Beverly Hills home invasion robbery, according to a source close to the family.
Jacqueline Avant was fatally shot during the incident, which was reported to the Beverly Hills Police Department shortly before 2:30 a.m. Officers arrived at the house in the 1100 block of Maytor Place to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
She was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.
No one was in custody in connection with the crime, and a description of the suspect or suspects was not available.
Beverly Hills police officials are expected to provide more details of the investigation at a news conference sometime Wednesday.