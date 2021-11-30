Phantom Projects Theatre Group Takes Over Historic La Habra Depot Theatre

November 30, 2021

LA HABRA, CA The historic La Habra Depot Theatre will re-open under the new management of the La Mirada-based Phantom Projects Theatre Group. The theatre group which has been presenting theatrical productions at the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts has been awarded a five-year lease to manage and program the historic venue owned by the City of La Habra. The 132 seat venue will be renamed The Phantom Projects Theatre at La Habra Depot. The theatre has been dark since February of 2020 when it was vacated by its previous tenants. The new theatre is not a replacement, but an expansion Phantom Projects’ current operations at the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts.

The new venue will receive a face-life and re-open in January with a gala red-carpet event featuring the Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc and Maya Jupiter, followed by the official launch of a season in February, 2022

The Phantom Projects Theatre at La Habra Depot will serve the diverse Orange County community with a mainstage series to include musicals and plays, a family series, and special events such as concerts, comedy, open-mic nights, Karaoke, improv, and more. In addition, each season will feature ASL, sensory friendly and bilingual performances. An education department will offer acting, dancing and vocal classes for kids, adults, and seniors.

“I have fond memories of performing at the La Habra Depot as a 12 year old,” said Steve Cisneros, Phantom’s Founder and Producing Artistic Director. “Coming back 30 years later, but this time, with the keys to the building, feels very special.”

La Habra Mayor Rose Espinoza said “I welcome Phantom Projects Theatre Group to our La Habra family and look forward to the high-quality, talent-filled theatre projects that they are known for. The Depot Theatre has been an integral part of the City for a long time and we can’t wait to see what happens next.”

The La Habra depot was built in 1909 on the northeast corner of Hiatt Street and Electric Avenue. The railway’s freight and passenger service contributed to La Habra’s population growth and business boom in the 1920s. It closed down in 1938, and in the late-1970s, the station was moved across the street to its current location at 301 S. Euclid Street in Portola Park, The depot was restored as a community playhouse in 1982.

A Capital Campaign is underway to raise funds to overhaul the venue from a technical standpoint. Currently in progress is an Adopt-A-Seat Program, combined with offering Naming Rights to various areas of the theatre. The group is 25% of the way toward their $60,000 goal. The naming rights to the Box Office and Concessions area have already been purchased by local families.

For the last 24 years, the award-winning La Mirada-based Phantom Projects Theatre Group has produced touring shows that travel to schools, youth groups, and theatres throughout the United States, and their full-season of shows at their home base for the last 20 years, La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts.

For more information on the new Phantom Projects Theatre at La Habra Depot and the Capital Campaign, visit www.LaHabraDepot.com.

For more information on Phantom Projects visit www.PhantomProjects.org.