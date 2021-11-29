Optimum Seismic Urges Businesses to Help YMCA LA Fight Hunger During Holiday Season

OPTIMUM SEISMIC SUPPORTS YMCA-LA — Optimum Seismic Co-Founder Ali Sahabi challenges area businesses to support YMCA LA’s program to help feed the hungry in Los Angeles County. Pictured this past weekend at a YMCA LA event at Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights are (l to r): California State Assemblyman Miguel Santiago; Ali Sahabi, COO, Optimum Seismic; Brenda Hernandez, Director, Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA and John Murillo, Board Member, Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA. Optimum Seismic is sponsoring five FacebookLive programs from YMCA events during the holidays.

November 29, 2021

YMCA LA Feeds Thousands Each Week in County

Area businesses are being urged to support the Los Angeles Metropolitan YMCA’s food distribution programs, which continue to target hunger related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business closures, job cutbacks, and reduced work schedules have made food insecurity a stubborn fact of life for some 20% of people living in Los Angeles County. YMCA, which stands as a beacon of hope in the community, needs help during the holiday period to continue serving many thousands of meals each week.

“The need for financial donations to provide food is especially critical during the holiday season,” says Ali Sahabi, co-founder of Optimum Seismic, Inc., who serves on the Board of Directors of the Los Angeles Metropolitan YMCA. “It’s very important for premier business organizations to take a leadership role in providing food for the hungry in the Los Angeles area.”

YMCA-LA’s Community Emergency Fund is accepting donations to address hunger throughout the Los Angeles metropolitan area. By donating to this program, businesses can help individuals who until recently may have been working productively in local businesses. These donations can assist YMCA-LA in helping less fortunate families put food on their tables.

Donations may be made to the YMCA by check or online at www.ymcala.org/ by clicking on Donate and going to the YMCA Emergency Community Fund.

Special, hour-long Facebook Live programs are scheduled to cover upcoming distributions of food. Toys, warm blankets and sleeping bags will be available at specific locations. Last year, similar Facebook Live programs brought the need for financial support and volunteers to thousands of viewers.

During the past week, the Optimum Seismic team sponsored Facebook Live webcasts from Thanksgiving celebrations held by the Southeast Rio Vista YMCA in Maywood and the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA event held at Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights.

Other upcoming events will be held at the following locations:

Dec. 4 Crenshaw YMCA, Holiday Spectacular & Toy Distribution, 3820 Santa Rosalia Dr., Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Dec. 11 Mid Valley YMCA, Toy Distribution, 6901 Lennox Avenue, Van Nuys, CA, 91405, 12 to 2 p.m.

Dec. 14 Hollywood, 1553 Schrader Blvd., Hollywood, Distribution of Warm Meals, Blankets & Sleeping Bags 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

These Facebook Live programs about YMCA-LA events can be seen at m.facebook.com/jackycachotv/.

YMCA-LA is committed to rebuilding communities by providing equitable programs and services to empower all Angelenos. The Y-LA is focused on fighting food insecurity, providing equity in education, making sure every child has the opportunity to experience the joy of sports, ensuring kids and teens have a safe place to grow, learn and live a healthy lifestyle. The LA-Y’s health and wellness initiatives offer medical and mental health resources to ensure everyone has access to basic health needs. During the pandemic, the LA-Y became the safety net for millions of Angelenos by providing millions of meals, hundreds of thousands hours of free child care, and arranging critical blood drives. The LA-Y also provided showers for the homeless, flu and COVID vaccines as well as medical and mental health assistance. Visit ymcala.org for more information.

YMCA DISTRIBUTES TURKEYS IN MAYWOOD – Southeast Rio Vista YMCA in Maywood distributed some 300 turkeys and can goods this week. Optimum Seismic, Inc. donated $25,000 to support YMCA-LA’s holiday food programs.