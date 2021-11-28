‘Dumb’ Rep. Lauren Bobert ‘Apologizes’ for Anti-Muslim Comment, Rep. Omar Refutes Encounter

November 28, 2021

Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert apologized Friday for using anti-Muslim language in describing a recent encounter she had with Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

According to a video clip posted by a Twitter account called PatriotTakes, Boebert made the remarks this holiday break. In it, she says she and a staffer were taking a Capitol elevator when she saw an alarmed Capitol police officer running toward them saying there might be a bomb in the U.S. Capitol.

She said she turned to her left and spotted Omar standing beside them.

Boebert said, “Well, she doesn’t have a backpack. We should be fine,” drawing laughs from her audience.

“And I said, ‘Oh, look, the jihad squad decided to show up for work today.’ ”

“This whole story is made up,” Omar tweeted late Thursday, “fact, this buffoon [Boebert] looks down when she sees me at the Capitol. Sad she thinks bigotry gets her clout, Anti-Muslim bigotry isn’t funny and shouldn’t be normalized.”

In her apology, Boebert didn’t address Omar’s criticism that Boebert made up her story about the encounter at the U.S. Capitol.

Boebert tweeted that “I apologize to anyone in the Muslim community I offended with my comment about Rep. Omar. I have reached out to her office to speak with her directly. There are plenty of policy differences to focus on without this unnecessary distraction.”

“Congress can’t be a place where hateful and dangerous Muslim tropes get no condemnation.”

The Council on American- Islamic Relations condemned Boebert’s remarks on Friday.