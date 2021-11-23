CITY OF PICO RIVERA RECEIVES AWARD FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING

November 22, 2021

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the City of Pico Rivera for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.

The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

“Our agenda is to have transparency and accountability for all of our City’s projects and finances,” said Mayor Raul Elias. “This award proves to our residents that we are demonstrating sound financial responsibility and will continue to do so for the betterment of this community.”

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.