New Sheriff’s Captain in Pico Rivera Has Local Ties

New Station Captain Jodi Hutak

November 22, 2021

The Pico Rivera Sheriff’s Station welcomed new Station Captain Jodi Hutak, who assumed control earlier this year for the retiring Captain Phil Marquez, who had been the Station’s captain for the past two years.

With 22 years on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Captain Hutak brings the Station a wealth of knowledge, experience, and community familiarity.

Captain Hutak started as a Deputy in 1999 at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility. From there, Captain Hutak transferred to patrol at Century Station, where she was a field training officer. She moved on to work at the Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau and became the fifth female “SWAT Team” member.

She was then promoted to Sergeant, where she worked at the Lakewood Station and later became Special Assignment Team Sergeant for the City of Bellflower.

After leaving Lakewood, she worked as an Executive Aide in South Patrol Division before promoting to Lieutenant and transferring to the Carson Station. As a Lieutenant, Captain Hutak also worked at the Community Partnerships Bureau and oversaw all of the Sheriff’s Department’s Volunteer Programs until she accepted the position of Operations Lieutenant at the West Hollywood Station.

Captain Hutak then transferred to the Pico Rivera Station and worked as the day shift watch commander for one year and as the Operations Lieutenant for the past two years.

Captain Hutak has also been featured in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department 100th Anniversary of Female LASD Deputies display, a tribute highlighting the history of women in law enforcement and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Captain Hutak has contributed countless hours to the communities she has served, both on and off duty.

For the past seven years, she has dedicated her time coaching youth soccer throughout the cities of La Mirada, Whittier and Fullerton. Between her nearly four decades as a competitive athlete, coupled with both an undergraduate and graduate degree in the field of Kinesiology and Sports Science, her passion is to share that knowledge and experience to help others, not just strive for top sports performance but also to live a healthy lifestyle.

“We welcome Captain Hutak and congratulate her on her new position at the Pico Rivera Sheriff’s Station,” said City Manager Steven Carmona. “Captain Hutak has already made an impression with this community, attending our community events, working directly with the community on many issues, and we look forward to continuing working with her in ensuring that Pico Rivera remains a safe community.”

City Officials continue to make public safety a top priority ensuring Pico Rivera is a safe community by partnering with the station on several programs, including the Gang Crime Suppression Program, Bike Patrol Units and the life-changing Pico Rivera Individual Development & Ethics (PRIDE) Youth Intervention Program.