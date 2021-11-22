City of Artesia to Hold Town Hall Meeting

The Artesia City Council will hold a Town Hall Meeting on Monday, November 29th. The meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the City Council Chambers, located at 18747 Clarkdale Avenue. Community members are invited to participate in the meeting to receive updates on current City projects and upcoming events. Possible topics for discussion may include public safety, crossing guards, land use development, cannabis, and other City priorities.

The forum will allow those interested to address the City Council on matters of interest. However, a three-minute speaking time will be observed. Please note that no Council action will be taken at the Town Hall Meeting. Advanced comments may be submitted to [email protected] or via voice mail by calling Artesia City Hall at 562-865-6262, Extension 200. Comments submitted before 4 p.m. on the date of the meeting will be read until the time limit of three minutes has been reached.