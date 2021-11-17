Customer complaint of plastic pieces in raw ground beef prompts recall

Shamrock Foods Company, doing business as Gold Canyon Meat Company, of Phoenix, AZ, is recalling 6,876 pounds of raw ground beef patties because they may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of hard, white plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The problem was discovered after the firm received complaints from restaurant staff reporting they found hard, white plastic in the beef patty products during preparation.

These items were shipped to restaurant locations in Arizona and California.

The raw beef patties were produced on Oct. 21, with lot code “29421.”

Recall Products:

11.25-lb. boxes containing vacuum-packed, single-stacked Gold Canyon Meat CO “BEEF CHUCK PATTY, GROUND 6 OUNCE GOURMET PRIME” with item number “4512991” on the label.

12-lb. boxes containing vacuum-packed, single-stacked Gold Canyon Meat CO “BEEF CHUCK PATTY, GROUND 2X1 GOURMET USDA PRIME” with item number “4757111” on the label.

12-lb. boxes containing vacuum-packed, single-stacked Gold Canyon Meat CO “BEEF CHUCK PATTIE, GROUND SLIDER ANGUS 6X1” with item number “3752811” on the label.

12-lb. boxes containing vacuum-packed, single-stacked Gold Canyon Meat CO “BEEF CHUCK PATTIE, GROUND 6OZ 6 WIDE CEDAR RIVER NATURAL USDA CHOICE” with item number “3138361” on the label.

12-lb. boxes containing vacuum-packed, single-stacked Gold Canyon Meat CO “BEEF CHUCK PATTIE, GROUND 8Z CEDAR RIVER NATURAL USDA CHOICE” with item number “3962551” on the label.

12.25-lb. boxes containing vacuum-packed, single-stacked Gold Canyon Meat CO “BEEF CHUCK PATTY, GROUND ANGUS 7Z CRYO 2-6LB SLEEVES” with item number “3942041” on the label.

12.25-lb. boxes containing vacuum-packed, single-stacked Gold Canyon Meat CO “BEEF CHUCK PATTY, GROUND ANGUS 7Z” with item number “3926911” on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 6239” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Full label images can be viewed here.

As of the posting of this recall, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in restaurant refrigerators or freezers. Restaurants are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.