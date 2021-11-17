Cerritos College to Host a Virtual Forum About Property at 166th Street

Cerritos College will host its last virtual forum of the year to update residents about changes to its property located at the 166th Street and Studebaker Road corner lot. On September 18, 2017, the Cerritos City Council approved the College’s Temporary Use Permit (TUP) for four years. The TUP authorizes the College to convert the property at 166th Street and Studebaker Road into an automobile storage facility. The Cerritos College Board of Trustees passed a resolution on September 6, 2017, to address issues raised by residents and the City, including dust and light mitigation, hours of operation, loading of vehicles, security, and landscaping. The College continues to work closely with the City of Cerritos to meet the requirements outlined in the TUP.

WHEN: Monday, December 6, 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Virtual via Zoom (RSVP for the zoom information)

RSVP: Please RSVP by email [email protected] to receive the Zoom information.