WRD Ribbon Cutting on Maywood Mutual Water Co. No. 2 Water Improvement Project

WRD and MMWC#2 complete project to remove contamination from drinking water
WHAT:
BACKGROUND: WRD manages two of the nation’s most utilized urban groundwater basins that lie under south Los Angeles County. Nearly half of the water used by 4 million residents in 43 south LA County cities comes from the groundwater in those basins. WRD’s service area stretches from Exposition Park to Long Beach and from Whittier to the Pacific Ocean. Eleven percent of the state’s population is served by WRD. Water in the City of Maywood is provided by three independent mutual water companies: Maywood Mutual Water Co. #1, Maywood Mutual Water Co. #2, and Maywood Mutual Water Co. #3. WRD has been instrumental in working with all three to secure the needed funding to address water quality issues, particularly in underserved communities with limited resources.
WHEN: 11:30 am, Wednesday, November 17, 2021
WHERE: 5207 Maywood Avenue
Maywood, CA 90270
WHO: Speaker Anthony Rendon, State Water Resources Control Board member Nichole Morgan, and WRD Board Vice President Sergio Calderon.