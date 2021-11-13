Salmon Lox Recalled, California Affected

Oregon Lox Company of Eugene, OR, is recalling various brands of “Wild Cold Smoked Keta Salmon Lox” because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
The affected Wild Cold Smoked Keta Salmon product was distributed in Alaska, California, Oregon and Washington. The products were shipped frozen on common carriers.
The recall was the result of a routine sampling by the Washington State Department of Agriculture. Consumers who have purchased the recalled product are urged to dispose or return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.
There is concern that consumers may have the frozen product in their homes. Consumers can use the following information to determine whether they have the recalled product.
The affected Wild Cold Smoked Keta Salmon is packaged in plastic vacuum-sealed packages and sold in various brands, sizes and weights. The recall notice did not include any date codes, but frozen foods generally have long shelf life.
Recalled products:
|Batch Lot
(indicated on label back of product)
|Product Description
(indicated on label)
|22821
|Aqua Nova Sliced Nova Lox 3 oz package
|22821
|Aqua Nova Sliced Nova Lox 1lb pack
|22821
|Aqua Nova Premium Oregon Nova Lox (Sliced)
|22821
|North Coast Traditional Nova Lox
|22821
|North Coast Smoked Salmon Trim 3lb
|22821
|Aqua Nova Premium Oregon Nova Lox (UnSliced)
|22821
|Tony’s Smoked Salmon Lox 8oz pack
As of the posting of this recall, no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this product.
About Listeria infections
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled product and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.
Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled product should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.
Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.
Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth.