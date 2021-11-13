Salmon Lox Recalled, California Affected

Oregon Lox Company of Eugene, OR, is recalling various brands of “Wild Cold Smoked Keta Salmon Lox” because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The affected Wild Cold Smoked Keta Salmon product was distributed in Alaska, California, Oregon and Washington. The products were shipped frozen on common carriers.

The recall was the result of a routine sampling by the Washington State Department of Agriculture. Consumers who have purchased the recalled product are urged to dispose or return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

There is concern that consumers may have the frozen product in their homes. Consumers can use the following information to determine whether they have the recalled product.

The affected Wild Cold Smoked Keta Salmon is packaged in plastic vacuum-sealed packages and sold in various brands, sizes and weights. The recall notice did not include any date codes, but frozen foods generally have long shelf life.

Recalled products:

Batch Lot (indicated on label back of product) Product Description (indicated on label) 22821 Aqua Nova Sliced Nova Lox 3 oz package 22821 Aqua Nova Sliced Nova Lox 1lb pack 22821 Aqua Nova Premium Oregon Nova Lox (Sliced) 22821 North Coast Traditional Nova Lox 22821 North Coast Smoked Salmon Trim 3lb 22821 Aqua Nova Premium Oregon Nova Lox (UnSliced) 22821 Tony’s Smoked Salmon Lox 8oz pack

As of the posting of this recall, no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this product.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Oregon Department of Agriculture.