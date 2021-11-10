Norwalk La-Mirada Unified School District Middle Schools to Host Voluntary Vaccine Clinics

NORWALK, CALIF. – Following the successful launch of vaccine clinics earlier in the fall, the Los Angeles County of Public Heath, Albertsons, and the Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District will team up for another joint venture to host voluntary vaccine clinics at District middle schools in mid-November and December.

Free and voluntary to the public ages five and up in the NLM footprint and beyond, the clinics offer another opportunity for those interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Benton and Waite Middle Schools will hold the first clinic on November 11, with Corvallis, Hutchinson, and Los Alisos to follow on November 20. Each site will also hold a follow-up clinic 21 days following each date for second doses. Benton and Waite will hold the second clinic on December 4, with Corvallis, Hutchinson, and Los Alisos scheduled for December 11.

“I would like to thank the Los Angeles Department of Public Health and Albertsons for their continued partnership,” said Superintendent John Lopez. “These voluntary clinics offer an opportunity for our community members to be vaccinated within our school district. I would also like to recognize our NLM staff members for their time and efforts in the planning of these clinics.”

Registration is open for all sites and can be completed online prior to arrival at a site. Participants will have to bring a copy of the completed consent form, but all forms will also be available at each site. While it is preferred to set an appointment time for the clinics, walk-ins are welcome at each site ensuring no one will be turned away who wishes to be vaccinated. COVID-19 booster shots will also be available for eligible participants.

“The COVID-19 vaccines remain our powerful tool to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and the community from this virus,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “The Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District is an important partner in offering increased access to vaccines for their students, their staff and their community and we deeply appreciate their efforts in creating a healthy and safe school environment. “

Additional information about the clinics, including all forms and notices, can be found in the link below. Spanish versions of the form and instructions can also be accessed in the provided link.

Vaccine Clinic Forms and Information