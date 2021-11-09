WRD Vendor Wins Award for Filtration System at Albert Robles Center

By Brian Hews

Consolidated Water Company announced that its subsidiary, PERC Water Corporation, has received the ‘Outstanding Membrane Plant Award – Large Plant’ from Southwest Membrane Operator Association.

The award is for its work at the Albert Robles Center for Water Recycling & Environmental Learning (ARC), an advanced water treatment facility (AWTF), located in Pico Rivera.

The ARC AWTF is owned by the Lakewood-based Water Replenishment District of Southern California (WRD) and features a three-step treatment process of ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis and ultraviolet light, plus an advanced oxidation process that purifies water for regional groundwater replenishment.

PERC was involved in the design, construction and commissioning of the ARC AWTF in 2018. It has since operated and maintained the plant, which purifies nearly 15 million gallons per day.

The Albert Robles Center for Water Recycling & Environmental Learning (ARC) purifies 10,000 acre-feet of water per year which is used for regional groundwater replenishment. The treatment facility became operational in 2019.

It uses an advanced treatment three-step process of ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis, and ultraviolet light with advanced oxidation to purify up to 14.8 million gallons per day of tertiary treated water that is sourced from the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts’ San Jose Creek Water Reclamation Plant.

Reclaimed water, which would have otherwise been discharged to the ocean, is further purified at ARC and is utilized for groundwater replenishment purposes with other reclaimed sources at the L.A. County owned and operated Montebello Forebay Spreading Grounds. This reduces the regional strain on imported water supplies and prevents excessive loss of freshwater to the ocean. To learn more about ARC, go to www.wrd.org/ARC.