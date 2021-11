After Getting Bailout, Airlines Rip-Off Holiday Travelers

November 7, 2021

How many industries can get a taxpayer bailout because of a pandemic, and then can turn around and fleece their customers during busy times?

Step up to the rip-off plate airlines.

The normal cost of a flight on Jet Blue from Los Angeles to Boston is $125 or 10,100 points.

Currently, the airline is charging $602, 58,000 points for a flight during Thanksgiving week and Christmas week through new year’s.

HMG-CN