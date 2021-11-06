Cerritos’ Lynda Johnson Taking Job With L.A. County Sheriff

November 6, 2021

Former ABCUSD Trustee and Cerritos resident Lynda Johnson is resigning her position as Field Rep. with L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn and taking a Field Deputy position for LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

Johnson wrote on Facebook,” Since 2016, it’s been an honor and a pleasure to have represented Supervisor Janice Hahn as her Field Deputy, representing Artesia, Bellflower, Cerritos, Hawaiian Gardens, Lakewood and Paramount.

I have learned so much working for the Board of Supervisors and have met so many wonderful people. Supervisor Hahn has become my friend and I am forever grateful for the opportunities and experiences she has given me.

I have served LA County since 1986…at our municipal and superior courts, in the District Attorney’s Office and with the Board of Supervisors. My service to the County will continue.

I am proud to announce that I will become the new Field Deputy for LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, representing the Sheriff and the 10 million residents in LA County. To the cities and residents that I have served under Supervisor Hahn these last 5 years… will continue to serve you under the leadership of Sheriff Villanueva. I support his vision and mission for LA County to be a safe place to live, work and raise your children.

Effective November 16, I will start my service with Sheriff Alex Villanueva and LSD. Our Cerritos Field Office will continue to serve our residents in the Gateway Cities. If you are need of assistance, please call (562) 345-4004. The office is still working remotely but any needs that you may have will be addressed. Thank you to the elected officials, residents, business owners and parents for the opportunity to have served.”