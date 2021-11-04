Mobile Vaccine and Booster Clinic in Hawaiian Gardens

November 4, 2021

By Tammye McDuff

The city of Hawaiian Gardens will co-host a mobile vaccine clinic alongside Veritas Healthcare, Monday, November 8, 2021, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Families are welcome and walk-ins will be accepted. Ages 12 years and up will receive the Pfizer vaccine. The clinic will be held at Mary Rodriguez Senior Center, located at 21815 Pioneer Boulevard in Hawaiian Gardens. The COVID-19 vaccine is free.

Patients receive two shots in the upper arm 21 days apart. It is suggested that those who have a compromised immune system should get an additional booster 28 days after the second injection.

Experts are recommended to get a booster shot at least six months after getting their second shot. You can get any of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States for your booster shot.

To make your appointment visit veritasvaccines.com