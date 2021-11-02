Los Angeles Activists hold ‘Small Dong March’ to end ‘shaming’ of tiny penises

NEW YORK POST

It’s not the size of the protest — it’s what you do with it.

Dozens of men have hit the streets for a “Small Dong March,” seeking to end the so-called “shame” associated with having an undersized penis.

The demonstration took place Saturday in Downtown Los Angeles and was organized by YouTube stars Chad and JT.

“Some people are embarrassed to show up. If you have a small dong, the truth will come out. So own that truth,” the organizers pleaded while promoting the penis protest on Twitter.

Activists assembled in the area at 10 a.m. — although the length (and girth) of the march wasn’t publicized online.

Participants paraded through the streets, brandishing eye-catching placards and chanting in unison.

All dongs are created equal!” one participant’s sign exclaimed.

Others held up homemade posters claiming Tucker Carlson has a small penis

Unsurprisingly, several signs were crude in nature, including one which read: “My dong is not a choking hazard.”

Several demonstrators insisted they were simply attending the march as “allies” and claimed they were actually well-endowed. A number of women also hit the streets in support of the cause.

One startled passerby recorded footage from the protest and shared it on TikTok.

The video featured passionate participants chanting “Motion of the ocean!” as they made their way through LA’s Downtown area.

“This is my kinda movement,” one quipped, while another dryly remarked, “People really be protesting anything these days.”

Though men with smaller-than-average appendages may face some shaming, it’s not all bad news.

Last year, an OnlyBuy survey found that the biggest earners tend to have the smallest penises.